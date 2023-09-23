Trojans outlast the Hilltoppers, improve to 2-2

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans came into Saturday looking to turn things around after dropping back-to-back games against Kansas State and James Madison, respectively. It wasn’t an easy task, but at the end of the afternoon, the Trojans prevailed 27-24 in a hard fought battle.

The Trojan offense looked strong on its opening drive of the game. Quarterback Gunnar Watson was finding open receivers, and the run game was knocking down chunks of yardage as the offense marched 76 yards downfield into scoring range. Things took a turn for the worst when it was first and goal on the Hilltoppers 10-yard-line. Watson was sacked and lost the ball. The Hilltoppers recovered and took the ball all the way down to the Troy 26-yard line.

On the ensuing drive, the WKU offense put together a masterful drive, taking advantage of the short field and moving deeper into Trojan territory. Aaron Key finished off the scoring drive for WKU with a 10-yard run into the endzone, giving Western Kentucky the early lead.

The Trojans were unable to put up any points until late in the second quarter when Scot Taylor Renfroe sent a 25-yard field goal through the uprights, cutting the Hilltopper lead down to four points.

On the final drive of the half, Watson and the Trojan offense took over with 30 seconds remaining. The Trojans were able to move the ball into WKU territory, and with only 5 seconds remaining, Watson sent up a Hail Mary to the endzone. Chris Lewis came down with the ball in heavy traffic, giving the Trojans their first touchdown of the day and the lead heading into halftime.

The Trojan’s first possession of the second half fell short after only three plays, and the punt team returned to the field. The special teams unit came up with a huge turnover when the coverage team forced a mistake and recovered the ball on the Western Kentucky 38.

Kimani Vidal went on to show he is dangerous in the passing game as well as the running game. Vidal came down with a 16-yard pass and then capped off the drive with a 19-yard run where he waltzed untouched into the endzone, pushing the Troy lead out to 10 points.

The Hilltoppers answered right back when Austin Reed connected with Malachi Corley for a 22-yard touchdown pass to cap off an eight-play 77-yard drive.

Both teams would go on to add a field goal, and we saw the Trojans lead by a slim three-point margin early in the fourth quarter.

With just over five and a half minutes left in the game, Vidal showed his awareness and amazing stayed in bounds as he ran along the sideline into the endzone. After a short official review, the original call that Vidal was out at the three-yard line was reversed, and the Trojans were back out front by 10.

Troy’s offensive mistakes continued on the next drive. Vidal was storming to the endzone when he fumbled the ball, turning it over to WKU. The Hilltoppers took over on their own 20 and went 80 yards downfield to cut the lead down to three points. Austin Reed connected with Easton Messer for a 12-yard touchdown to cap off the drive.

The Trojans took over with 2:29 remaining and just needed to run the clock down to secure the victory. They did just that, and the Trojans improved to 2-2, also snapping a two-game skid.

Next up for Troy is a matchup against Georgia State next Saturday night at Center Parc Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and if you can’t make the trip, you can catch all the action live on ESPN+.

