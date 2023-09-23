Troy police officer dies at home

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning one of its officers.

The department confirmed that officer Elijah Rouse died at his Brundidge home Friday. His cause of death was not released.

“Today is a very sad day. Elijah was a great police office, a great father, and a great family man. He was always cheerful and had a smile on his face. He was a good man that committed his life to service to his community and to his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said in a statement.

The department said Rouse had worked there since 2019.

In a news release, Brundidge Police Chief Sam Greene expressed his condolences, as did multiple agencies.

