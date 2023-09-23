Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy police officer dies at home

The Troy Police Department is mourning the death of officer Elijah Rouse.
The Troy Police Department is mourning the death of officer Elijah Rouse.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning one of its officers.

The department confirmed that officer Elijah Rouse died at his Brundidge home Friday. His cause of death was not released.

“Today is a very sad day. Elijah was a great police office, a great father, and a great family man. He was always cheerful and had a smile on his face. He was a good man that committed his life to service to his community and to his fellow man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said in a statement.

The department said Rouse had worked there since 2019.

In a news release, Brundidge Police Chief Sam Greene expressed his condolences, as did multiple agencies.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, known as "Rah Rah" is being sought for a murder in Tallassee.
Suspect identified, sought in Wednesday Tallassee homicide investigation
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery officer injured in chase, crash released from hospital
Teen dead in late Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
Michael Watkins is accused of killing a bear in the Wallsboro area of Elmore County outside of...
Wetumpka man charged with killing bear during closed season

Latest News

Montgomery-area leaders flew to South Korea to meet with Hyundai officials.
Montgomery, Tuskegee officials return from South Korea
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery officer injured in chase, crash released from hospital
Auburn's eagle Independence left her home stadium and flew in Philadelphia before the Eagles...
Auburn bald eagle flies at Philadelphia Eagles game
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation