Tuskegee outlasts Lane College in double OT

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers welcomed in the Lane College Dragons on Saturday afternoon as they looked to stay perfect on the season. It took extra time, two overtimes to be exact, but the Golden Tigers came out on top by a score of 28-22.

After the Tuskegee offense failed to turn their first possession into points, the defense took matters into their own hands and forced a turnover on Lane’s first offensive drive. Jerick Gatson intercepted a pass from Vincent Hill, giving the Golden Tigers the ball in Dragon territory.

It did not take very long for Tuskegee to find the endzone. A 15-yard pass from Malik Davis to Jonathan Montrevil set the Golden Tigers up in the red zone. On the next play, Zina Mulbah took it 12 yards into the endzone, and the Golden Tigers took the first lead of the game.

It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that either team found the scoresheet again. It was once again the Golden Tigers capitalizing on a great field position after taking over on the Lane 40-yard line. Tuskegee used the passing game once again to set up a short touchdown run. This time, Davis connected with Keynon Webb for 19 yards, and then two plays later, Johnny Morris found the endzone from two yards out.

The Golden Tigers took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

The Dragons started the second half with the ball, and it was then that they put together a masterful drive to fight their way back into the game. Jerick Gaston did it all, he went to the air for a big 22-yard gain, and then he used his legs for a 17-yard gain. All that set up a Kylan Duhe 27-yard run into the endzone.

Late in the third, Lane gambled on fourth and two from the Tuskegee 17-yard line, and it paid off. Banks exploded for a 17-yard run into the endzone, and the game was all tied up at 14.

Neither team was able to find the endzone in regulation again, and the game went into overtime.

Lane started with the ball in overtime and was successful in finding the endzone thanks to a three-yard run from Duhne. The Dragon’s two-point conversion was successful.

Tuskegee answered right back when Davis connected with Noah Hart for a 28-yard score. Davis converted the two-point conversion tying things back up, and the game went to a second overtime.

The Golden Tigers offense went right back to work in the second overtime. Morris exploded for a 25-yard run to start things off and found the endzone. However, the two-point attempt was unsuccessful, and the Dragons had a chance to win it on the ensuing drive.

The Golden Tiger defense held strong and refused to let Lane College into the endzone, ending the game after two overtimes and staying perfect on the season.

Next up for Tuskegee is a trip to Huntsville to take on in-state rival Alabama A&M. The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. in Huntsville at Louis Crews Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 30.

