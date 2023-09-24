1 dead in overnight home fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports there was a fatal fire early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Fairground Road around 5:40 a.m. They said there were smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews said they were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The department said one person was found dead inside. That person’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue said they also extinguished a home fire in the 7000 block of Stephens Street earlier in the night. No one was injured in that fire..

