Alabama State falls on the road to Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSFA) - Alabama State University went down to Tallahassee, FL, on Saturday for a showdown with the Florida A&M Rattlers. After falling 21-17 to Miles College last time out, the Hornets were looking to get back in the win column Saturday night. However, Florida A&M had other plans and took down the Hornets 23-10.

The Hornet’s offense struggled throughout the first half. The Rattler’s defense smothered the ASU run game, keeping the Hornets at -18 rushing yards in the first half. The passing game did slightly better, going 13/20 for 157 yards. However, despite some success in the passing game, the Hornets were held to only three first-half points.

On the other side of the field, Florida A&M found success on their first possession of the game, driving 94 yards downfield and capping it off with a 24-yard receiving touchdown when Jeremy Moussa connected with Marcus Riley to put the Rattlers ahead early in the game.

Florida A&M took over in the final five minutes of the half after an ASU failed to convert a fourth and one from the Rattler 23. The Rattlers returned to the air, and this time, it was Jamari Gassett that Moussa found open downfield. Gassest hauled in the ball and took it 36 yards into the endzone to put Florida A&M up by 11.

Alabama State found themselves in a 14-3 hole at the half when the teams headed into the locker room.

The ASU defense made short work out of Florida A&M to start the second half, forcing a quick three and out. When the offense took the field, they were on a mission. Ja’Won Howell started the drive out, bursting through the middle for a 14-yard run. Two plays later, Damon Stewart found Asa Greg. Greg hauled in a tipped ball and took it 47 yards to the endzone. The Rattler lead was now cut down to four points.

Late in the fourth quarter, Florida A&M ate up over six minutes on the clock while they marched downfield, looking to extend the lead back out. The drive stalled at the ASU 17, and the Rattlers settled with a Cameron Gills field goal.

On the next drive, the Rattler defense put the final nail in the coffin when Damon Stewart intercepted the ball and took it to the house for a touchdown. The extra point attempt by Gills was blocked, but with only 3:34 remaining in the game, the Hornets found themselves down by 13.

The Hornet’s offense was unable to get a first down on the ensuing drive and was forced to go for it on fourth down. Stewart’s pass did not connect with Demontrez Brown, and the ball went back to the Rattlers with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Florida A&M ran the remaining time off the clock, and Alabama State was handed their second loss of the season.

ASU will be back at it next Saturday when they welcome Alcorn State into Montgomery for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

