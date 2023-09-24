Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Alabama star helps lead Texans to first win of the season

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston...
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WBRC) - One former Alabama star helped lead the Houston Texans to their first win of the season Sunday in Jacksonville.

Will Anderson Jr. blocked a Jaguars field goal early in the second quarter of the game, giving the Texans the momentum they needed and helping propel them to a 37-17 victory.

Anderson has been a force for the Texans so far this season with 13 total tackles, 9 solo, and one sack.

Houston is 1-2 on the season and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an...
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard
1 dead in overnight home fire in Montgomery
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation

Latest News

Lane closures to begin on I-85 South starting Monday
National Drive Electric Week runs from Sept, 22 through Oct. 1, 2023, and is a way to raise...
National Drive Electric Week aims to educate about driving electric vehicles
Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, is charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing...
Millbrook man charged with stabbing own grandfather
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University