Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University officials have confirmed an overnight incident on campus sent multiple people to the hospital.

A university spokeswoman said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the students’ injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

