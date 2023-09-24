Rain and storms return this week for some

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat was with us for the first two days of fall this weekend. Montgomery reached 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine each afternoon. The humidity was low though, so it didn’t feel oppressive outside despite the hot temperatures.

Unfortunately the comfortable humidity levels will be a thing of the past once the new work and school week kicks off. There will also be less sunshine heading into the first week of fall as cloud cover rises.

The humidity will be higher this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The rise in humidity not only means more clouds, it means the return of rain and storm chances for some. Right now we have a 30% chance of rain and storms for Monday and Tuesday, a low 40% chance for Wednesday and a very low 20% chance for Thursday.

It’s possible those exact chances change at least a little bit in future forecast updates as models come into better agreement. Even if rain chances go up a touch I would not bank on seeing wet weather with this kind of pattern. Just know there is at least a chance through Thursday of showers and thunderstorms.

Even if it does not rain, it looks like a stretch that could feature a healthy amount of cloudiness. Skies will likely feature more clouds than sun most of the time this week.

Rain and storms are possible this week. (WSFA 12 News)

In the temperature department, the heat will be with us to begin the week with temperatures forecast to reach 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. After that the clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures down in the 80s.

Right now we are calling for most of us to reach the mid-80s each afternoon starting Wednesday. Some lower 80s are looking very possible Wednesday and Thursday thanks to heavier cloud cover.

Those comfortable and refreshing nights will be no more this week. The higher humidity levels will result in nighttime temperatures only falling into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Classic fall in Alabama!

