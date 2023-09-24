Small rain chances next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat was with us on the first day of fall. Montgomery officially reached 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Both the sunshine and heat will be with us on Sunday as well with highs in the lower 90s.

The humidity remains low on Sunday before rising heading into the new workweek. All good things must come to an end, right? Unfortunately the comfortable humidity levels will be a thing of the past once Monday arrives.

The humidity returns heading into the new workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

That rise in humidity means rain and storm chances will make a return for some. Right now we have a very low 10% chance of rain and storms on Monday, a low 20% chance on Tuesday, a medium 40% chance on Wednesday, and a low 20% chance Thursday.

It’s possible those exact chances change at least a little bit in future forecast updates as models come into better agreement. I would not bank on seeing wet weather on any given day based on how things look right now. Just know there is at least a chance throughout the week of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Even if it does not rain, it looks like a stretch that could feature a healthy amount of cloudiness. This is especially true for the Wednesday thru Friday period, which is likely to be mostly cloudy across Central Alabama.

The heat is on as fall gets started. (WSFA 12 News)

In the temperature department, the heat will be with us to begin the week with temperatures forecast to reach 93 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. After that the clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures down in the 80s.

Right now we are calling for most of us to reach the mid-80s each afternoon from Wednesday through Saturday. That is closer to where we would should be this time of year.

Those comfortable and refreshing nights will be no more this week. The higher humidity levels will result in nighttime temperatures only falling into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Classic fall in Alabama!

