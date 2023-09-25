Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an...
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard
1 dead in overnight home fire in Montgomery
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation

Latest News

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
FDA skeptical of experimental ALS treatment pushed by patient advocates
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike