Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request

Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing his daughter, Amore Wiggins, has requested a bond in court. A Lee County judge heard a motion from the defense representing Lamar Vickerstaff.

You may recall that Lamar Vickerstaff is the father accused of killing and beating Amore Wiggins or Baby Jan Doe years ago. His wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, is charged with concealing a death and is already out on bond.

The defense requested a $250,000 bond, which in the state of Alabama, under Aniah’s Law, the maximum is $1.5 million. The defense is asking for Lamar Vickerstaff to be able to stay in Lee County and also be monitored by an ankle bracelet. They also said they had a bailsman who was ready to post bail on behalf of the defendant.

Additionally, the defense attorney is asking for Lamar Vickerstaff would be able to live with his son, Martinez Vickerstaff. However, the prosecution is arguing that his son is a witness in the case, and that would be a conflict of interest.

The Lee County District Attorney was asked for a comment, but she declined. News Leader 9 will keep you updated on Jusge Tickal’ decision.

