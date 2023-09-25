Macon County sheriff, EMA address Tuskegee University campus shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Classes were canceled at Tuskegee University Monday following a weekend shooting. Authorities say it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons student apartment complex. Two people were shot and several students were injured.

The Macon County sheriff and Emergency Management Agency director are both graduates from Tuskegee University. They said Saturday night’s incident is something that doesn’t happen on this campus.

“Tuskegee University has been one of the safest places to be. This is not an incident that usually happens. I could say if it was something that always happens and our students are always in danger, but that’s not the case,” said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson.

Brunson says since the shooting, the university has heightened its security presence at the front gate. This is something students say the school hs lacked at times.

“My dorm is right next to the front gate. There have been instances where people can just come on campus and there’s nobody even sitting there to check. There’s times where the gate is just open or people can come through the back gate,” said student Mechel Winters.

The county is also working with the school to provide any assistance needed.

“The sheriff department is in complete support of the university. Whatever they need, we’re going to be there to help them and support them,” said Brunson.

As for the community’s safety, the county is equipped to step into action. EMA Director Frank Lee said they conduct active shooter drill frequently with good results.

“We are very pleased with our response in helping the university as if we would help any other emergency, whether it be a natural disaster or a situation that we had this weekend,” said EMA Director Frank Lee.

As for a motive or potential suspects, this is an ongoing investigation and no information is being released at this time.

