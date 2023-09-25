Millbrook man charged with stabbing own grandfather

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting his mother and then stabbing his grandfather over the weekend, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.

The investigation started when officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3600 block of Brookwood Drive. On scene, first responders found one of the victims, 73-year-old Mervin Brown, suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Brown was rushed to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.

The police chief said investigators spoke with witnesses who said Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, got into an argument with his mother about not helping with household chores. At some point, the argument turned physical and police were called.

While waiting for law enforcement to arrive, Brown apparently attempted to restrain Jackson, at which point the police chief said the suspect stabbed the man, then began kicking the man while he was on the floor.

Jackson was arrested on the scene and transported to the Elmore County Jail on charges of first and third-degree domestic violence. He has since been released on bail totaling $6,000.

