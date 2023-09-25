Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Millbrook man charged with stabbing own grandfather

Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, is charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing...
Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, is charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his grandfather.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting his mother and then stabbing his grandfather over the weekend, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.

The investigation started when officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3600 block of Brookwood Drive. On scene, first responders found one of the victims, 73-year-old Mervin Brown, suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Brown was rushed to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.

The police chief said investigators spoke with witnesses who said Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, got into an argument with his mother about not helping with household chores. At some point, the argument turned physical and police were called.

While waiting for law enforcement to arrive, Brown apparently attempted to restrain Jackson, at which point the police chief said the suspect stabbed the man, then began kicking the man while he was on the floor.

Jackson was arrested on the scene and transported to the Elmore County Jail on charges of first and third-degree domestic violence. He has since been released on bail totaling $6,000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an...
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard
1 dead in overnight home fire in Montgomery
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation

Latest News

Lane closures to begin on I-85 South starting Monday
National Drive Electric Week runs from Sept, 22 through Oct. 1, 2023, and is a way to raise...
National Drive Electric Week aims to educate about driving electric vehicles
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University