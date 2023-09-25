Montgomery teen charged in June shooting now charged in separate shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A young man charged in a double shooting a few months ago is back in jail, accused in a new shooting.

Jason Williams, 18, of Montgomery, was on bail for that previous shooting when he was arrested Sunday. The new arrest charges him with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. His bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility is $60,000

The latest shooting happened in the area of West South Boulevard and Mobile Highway on Sept. 14. According to the deposition, Williams is accused firing several shots into the victim’s car when the vehicle he was in pulled up beside her. The victim was struck in the back twice.

Williams is already facing attempted murder and first-degree assault charges from the June 18 shooting. Court filings allege he shot a teen and a toddler in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road. He bailed out of jail the following week.

Two others, Decareo Banks and Rod-dell Palmer, are also charged in the June shooting.

