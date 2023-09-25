National Drive Electric Week aims to educate about driving electric vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Drive Electric Week runs from Sept, 22 through Oct. 1, 2023, and is a way to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

The State of Alabama has taken some big steps recently to support electric vehicle drivers, launching the Drive Electric Alabama Initiative two years ago and a whole strategy to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Alabama recognized that an increasing number of automakers are making big investments in electric vehicles, that more people are buying and driving them, and that it must take steps to make sure those cars have a place to recharge on the road.

The initiative, along with this week - National Drive Electric Week - is all about educating people about electric vehicles and the experience of driving them.

Learn more about that initiative at https://driveelectric.alabama.gov/ and more about National Drive Electric Week at https://driveelectricweek.org/

