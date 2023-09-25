Advertise
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather

Woman dies, man hurt after attack
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARBURY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: One person has died from their injuries after being attacked Friday, September 22.

Timothy Graves attacked Teresa Ann Haston and Kenneth Joe Haston Friday at their residence. Authorities arrived on scene and transported the two individuals to the hospital and arrested Graves. Teresa Ann Haston passed away Sunday as a result of her injuries. At this time, Kenneth Joe Haston still remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Originally, Graves was arrested and charged on two counts of attempted murder. Officials now say that warrants have been obtained for charges of Murder and Attempted Murder for Timothy Graves in connection with the attack.

One man has been taken to jail after he was arrested on two attempted murder charges of his mother and stepfather.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Clanton PD responded to an incident that occurred on Friday, September 22 at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a potential disturbance at a residence on County Road 507.

After arriving on scene, officials began to investigate the scene and surrounding areas. During their investigation, the suspect, Timothy Graves, emerged onto the porch of the residence. During further investigations, officials found two individuals laying near the house that had been severely beaten. The two individuals were transported the hospital by an air ambulance. At this time, the two victims remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Graves has been taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of attempted murder of his mother and stepfather.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

