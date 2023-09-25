Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Sept. 10

A bicyclist who was struck by a truck on Sept. 10 has died from his injuries, according to the...
A bicyclist who was struck by a truck on Sept. 10 has died from his injuries, according to the Prattville Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist who was struck by a truck on Sept. 10 has died from his injuries, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Police Chief Mark Thompson said police and fire units responded to the area of Washington Ferry and Old Selma Highway that Sunday afternoon. The victim was rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham in life-threatening condition.

Thompson confirmed both the victim, whom he identified as a bicycle enthusiast, and the driver are from Prattville but no names have been released.

Thompson said the victim was biking by himself when he was hit.

“All facts from the investigation will be presented to a Grand Jury,” Thompson said, “as is standard procedure with the Prattville Police Department with any deaths of this nature.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an...
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard
1 dead in overnight home fire in Montgomery
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lane closures to begin on I-85 South starting Monday

Latest News

Image of the Supermoon from NASA
The last supermoon of 2023 rises late this week
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Check out today's Morning Smile from near Demopolis!
Morning Smile: Dozens of hummingbirds feed near Demopolis
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Special master to submit proposals for new Alabama Congressional Map ahead of deadline