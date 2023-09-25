Prattville cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Sept. 10

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist who was struck by a truck on Sept. 10 has died from his injuries, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Police Chief Mark Thompson said police and fire units responded to the area of Washington Ferry and Old Selma Highway that Sunday afternoon. The victim was rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham in life-threatening condition.

Thompson confirmed both the victim, whom he identified as a bicycle enthusiast, and the driver are from Prattville but no names have been released.

Thompson said the victim was biking by himself when he was hit.

“All facts from the investigation will be presented to a Grand Jury,” Thompson said, “as is standard procedure with the Prattville Police Department with any deaths of this nature.”

