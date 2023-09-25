Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville High School teacher looks to change math perceptions

Mandi Woods teaches algebra at Prattville High School.
Mandi Woods teaches algebra at Prattville High School.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mandi Woods is back at her “old stomping grounds” teaching algebra I and II at her alma mater, Prattville High School.

“I’m a graduate from Prattville High, so I feel like I’ve come home,” said Woods. “It’s just neat to walk down a certain hallway and those memories come back. It’s very special.”

She said her goal is to change the perception that “math is hard” and help her students embrace the idea of finding solutions to all of life’s problems.

“For many students, they’ve struggled with math, especially when you start adding letters and combining things,” she said. “But I just love algebra. I love solving problems.”

She said seeing those “light bulb” and “ah ha” moments when her students figure out a problem are what she looks for in algebra skills.

It seems her method works. Woods has been teaching for 26 years and she’s reached and impacted a lot of students. One of those students reached out to WSFA 12 News and nominated her for the Class Act Award.

The submission said, “She’s a great teacher. I never thought I would get a good grade in math. It was my worst subject. She makes it easy and makes sure you understand.”

“To know that a student thought highly enough of me to put that out there, it’s the best feeling. I can’t even tell you how great it makes me feel,” Woods said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an...
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard
1 dead in overnight home fire in Montgomery
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lane closures to begin on I-85 South starting Monday

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
Troy University is mourning the loss of beloved Professor of music, Robert W. Smith.
Remembering Troy University Music Professor
Troy University is mourning the loss of beloved music professor Robert W. Smith.
Troy University announces death of beloved music professor