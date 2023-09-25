Prattville High School teacher looks to change math perceptions

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mandi Woods is back at her “old stomping grounds” teaching algebra I and II at her alma mater, Prattville High School.

“I’m a graduate from Prattville High, so I feel like I’ve come home,” said Woods. “It’s just neat to walk down a certain hallway and those memories come back. It’s very special.”

She said her goal is to change the perception that “math is hard” and help her students embrace the idea of finding solutions to all of life’s problems.

“For many students, they’ve struggled with math, especially when you start adding letters and combining things,” she said. “But I just love algebra. I love solving problems.”

She said seeing those “light bulb” and “ah ha” moments when her students figure out a problem are what she looks for in algebra skills.

It seems her method works. Woods has been teaching for 26 years and she’s reached and impacted a lot of students. One of those students reached out to WSFA 12 News and nominated her for the Class Act Award.

The submission said, “She’s a great teacher. I never thought I would get a good grade in math. It was my worst subject. She makes it easy and makes sure you understand.”

“To know that a student thought highly enough of me to put that out there, it’s the best feeling. I can’t even tell you how great it makes me feel,” Woods said.

