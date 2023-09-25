Small chances for rain this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Changes will take place this week following a sunny, dry and hot weekend. The first week of fall will feature higher humidity, more clouds and low-end rain chances across Central Alabama.

By no means is rain guaranteed to fall in your city this week. In fact, coverage of wet weather should stay low to very low most of the week. The one exception may be Wednesday, which has a higher chance of showers and storms in our latest forecast.

Rain and storms are possible this week, but many likely stay dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Thanks to the humidity being higher this week the amount of cloud cover will go up starting today. That doesn’t mean it will be gray, overcast and dreary; it just means skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as opposed to sunny like we had over the weekend.

Temperatures will reach 90 degrees both today and tomorrow, then fall back into the middle to upper 80s for the rest of the forecast. The average high in late September is running around 87 degrees, so it’ll be near normal over the next week.

Temperatures will be near normal this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures won’t be as comfortable or refreshing thanks to the higher humidity levels. Instead of upper 50s and lower 60s, overnight and early morning temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s this week.

Heading into the weekend things will change a bit. The humidity will come down a little bit, rain chances will be non-existent and overnight low temperatures will a little more comfortable in the middle 60s.

