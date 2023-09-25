Suspect charged in deadly Montgomery Labor Day double-shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly Labor Day double-shooting in Montgomery, according to court documents.

Brendan Joseph O’Neil Thomas, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder, according to the filings.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. that Monday where they found two people shot.

Thomas is accused of shooting to death Adrianna Conville, 20, of Montgomery, whom court filings state was shot multiple times with a 9mm pistol. An unidentified male victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

A motive has not been released in Montgomery’s 56th homicide case of 2023.

Thomas is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

