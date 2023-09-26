Advertise
1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway. (Fort Loudoun Dam on the Tennessee River Tennessee Valley Authority/Twitter)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person died after their boat was pulled into a dam’s spillway in Tennessee, according to authorities.

WVLT reports the accident took place on Fort Loudoun Lake.

On Tuesday, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said two men were aboard the boat, most likely fishing.

While on the lake, the boat was pulled into the spillway of Fort Loudoun Dam where it capsized.

Both men fell into the water. One of the men was rescued by an angler on another boat while the other was recovered dead at the dam.

The surviving man was taken to the hospital.

Officials recovered the boat for further analysis.

WVLT reports the man’s death marks the 24th boating death in the state this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

