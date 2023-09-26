Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama’s AG reacts to Supreme Court’s redistricting map decision

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall file photo
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall file photo
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Supreme Court denied Alabama’s request to delay implementation of the state’s new congressional map on Tuesday. The delay would’ve prevented a new map from being used before the 2024 election cycle.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal addressed the court’s decision in a statement:

The special master assigned by a federal court to redraw Alabama’s congressional map has filed three proposals on what that map should look like.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Brendan Thomas is charged with murder and attempted murder.
Suspect charged in deadly Montgomery Labor Day double shooting
Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, is charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing...
Millbrook man charged with stabbing own grandfather
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather

Latest News

Many federal government services won't be available if a spending deal isn't reached. (File...
Alabama leaders react to looming federal government shutdown
A decades old tradition of prayer continues.
"See You at the Pole" event 2023
Federal judges were given the green light to select a new congressional map after the U.S....
Alabama lawmakers react to new congressional maps
Small businesses across Alabama will get new help through tax reform.
Tax reform law benefiting Alabama small businesses goes into effect Sunday