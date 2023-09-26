Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gigi’s Cupcakes has a new location. It’s now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.

This comes after Chappy’s recently acquired Gigi’s, a move the owners say will help elevate both businesses.

“We felt like it was a real god kind of fit for both of us. Gigi’s is such a great name, been in Montgomery 12 years. And we felt like the nice, sweets touch after the meal worked out real, real good, so we’re excited about it,” said Chappy’s Deli’s David Barranco.

The company says the move won'

t change their products much, and they will still offer the same variety of cupcakes throughout the year.

Before the Barranco family bought Gigi’s, it was owned by Jennifer and Patrick Cooper.

