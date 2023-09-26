Isolated rain possible today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The humidity returned to Central Alabama on Monday, and it will be with us at a noticeably high level for the rest of the workweek. In addition to the more humid conditions, there will be plenty of clouds at times and a couple more days with low rain chances.

By no means is rain guaranteed to fall in your city this week. Coverage of wet weather is likely going to stay at or below 30% both today and tomorrow. Starting Thursday rain is unlikely as the pattern turns drier.

The humidity stays elevated this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Thanks to the humidity being elevated the amount of cloud cover will be high at times -- like what we saw yesterday. That doesn’t mean it will be gray, overcast and dreary; it just means skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as opposed to sunny like we had this past weekend.

Temperatures will reach 89 degrees today, then fall back into the lower 80s tomorrow and the middle 80s Thursday. Upper 80s are then in the forecast each afternoon starting Friday. The average high for today’s date is around 87 degrees, so it’ll be near normal most days.

The next two nights won’t be very refreshing thanks to the higher humidity levels. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, and especially next week, things will change a bit.

Low-end rain and storm chances exist today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will come down a little, which will result in a bit more sunshine each day beginning Friday. That drop in humidity also means slightly more comfortable nighttime temperatures. Middle to upper 60s are in the forecast Thursday night and beyond.

Out in the tropics there are a couple of systems being watched for development. One is way out in the eastern Atlantic with a high chance of developing into our next named storm of the year. The other is Tropical Storm Philippe, which will likely stay out to sea and be a non-factor for the U.S.

