Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one of its own officers.
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one of its own officers.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced the arrest of one its own officers Tuesday.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said Gregory Harvey, 24, has been charged with one count of third-degree theft of property and nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Coleman said Harvey was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave Tuesday after he was made aware of the criminal allegations.

The details of those allegations is not yet known.

“This is certainly a black eye for our department, but it’s not indicative of who we are or the good work our officers perform daily on the day-to-day basis,” Albert said.

Harvey joined the department in 2020. He was assigned to the patrol division.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Brendan Thomas is charged with murder and attempted murder.
Suspect charged in deadly Montgomery Labor Day double shooting
Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, is charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing...
Millbrook man charged with stabbing own grandfather
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall
Timothy Graves
One dead, warrants obtained for Chilton County man who allegedly attacked mother and stepfather

Latest News

Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
The new law, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed in June, removes the monthly estimated sales tax...
Tax reform law benefiting Alabama small businesses goes into effect Sunday
Gigi’s Cupcakes has a new location. It’s now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi's Cupcakes moves into Chappy's Deli