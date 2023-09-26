Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced the arrest of one its own officers Tuesday.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said Gregory Harvey, 24, has been charged with one count of third-degree theft of property and nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Coleman said Harvey was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave Tuesday after he was made aware of the criminal allegations.

The details of those allegations is not yet known.

“This is certainly a black eye for our department, but it’s not indicative of who we are or the good work our officers perform daily on the day-to-day basis,” Albert said.

Harvey joined the department in 2020. He was assigned to the patrol division.

