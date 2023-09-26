Pine Level residents to vote Tuesday on creating town

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in one part of Autauga County will decide if they want to form their own town this week.

The Pine Level community will cast ballots on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department.

More than 300 people are eligible to cast ballots on Tuesday.

Supporters of incorporation say it would keep tax dollars local and prevent another municipality from annexing Pine Level.

Zachary Bigley has lived in the area for five years. His kids play youth sports, and he said he believes creating a town would accelerate growth and benefit parks and recreation facilities.

“There’s one field for around 20 teams,” Bigley said. “You go to any other area, even Billingsley has multiple fields as an incorporated area way out in the country.”

There’s also Ken Hollon, who is on the Pine Level Incorporation Committee. He has been working on the idea for a year and a half.

“There’s been a lot of man hours that has gone into it,” Hollon said.

There are others who oppose the idea. Some residents against incorporating said they want Pine Level to stay more rural and fear an increase in taxes.

“I would rather pay a little more, and it benefit the citizens of Pine Level, than to pay something to another municipality,” said Hollon.

Autauga County Probate Judge Kimberly Kervin encourages all voters to make their voices heard on Election Day.

“Typically in smaller elections, like a special election or an incorporation, you don’t see a lot of voters who come out and exercise their right to vote,” she said. “We have people in our country who have fought for the right for us to be able to vote, and it’s just important that we exercise that right.”

If passed, the probate judge said a census would take place, then a mayor and council election.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.