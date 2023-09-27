Advertise
Annual conference on elder abuse and fraud held in Montgomery

Caregivers and providers learned more about eliminating further mistreatment.
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 1,100 senior citizens in Alabama fall victim to elder fraud, losing $17 million every year.

Wednesday, caregivers and providers learned more about eliminating further mistreatment at an annual conference held by the Central Alabama Aging Consortium.

“Children are really protected in our society but seniors tend to fall to the wayside sometimes,” said CAAC Representative Meghan Germek.

Caregivers and providers for senior citizens learned more about elder abuse and fraud, something many people fall victim to.

“There is all kinds of elder abuse and there are all kinds of signs and symptoms,” said Germek.

Germek says those who are facing physical, sexual, or verbal abuse may isolate themselves or have bruising.

Those who attended the annual conference learned all of the signs plus, about ever-changing elder fraud tactics.

“The most surprising thing to me is that the scams that are targeting seniors are always developing so they are always coming up with different ways through the phone, through email, through text message to get seniors to empty their bank accounts,” said Germek.

Eunice Torbert attends annually and says every year the conference provides new information and resources.

“As a provider how we can best serve our community to lead them to the agency services that they may need,” said Torbert.

The Central Alabama Aging Consortium also has elder abuse tool kits. To get one or learn more, click here.

