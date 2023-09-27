Clouds and cooler temps the next two days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Things are looking pretty quiet over the next 7 days, if not longer, here in central and south Alabama. The only chance of rain we have is today and coverage is pretty low... at our wettest point in the day roughly 30% of our area will see rain. Radar will likely be similar to yesterday in terms of how much activity there is; doesn’t rain all day and definitely doesn’t rain on everyone.

Most of us will stay dry, but that small chance is there as moisture and humidity levels remain elevated. Thanks to that humidity, the amount of cloud cover will be high today, especially east of I-65.

A bit breezy each day with wind speeds generally around 10 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

That will hold true tomorrow as well. The sky will likely be mostly cloudy to entirely overcast for the eastern half of the area; temperatures will be complicated to pinpoint today given the cloudiness in eastern Alabama, so it’s not a one size fits all kind of afternoon. The high will likely reach the lower 80s in Montgomery and the mid to upper 80s west of I-65 due to more sunshine with those east of I-65 potentially staying in the 70s.

Mid 80s are then likely for most of the region tomorrow as at least some sunshine is expected areawide. Lower 80s will probably be the max for those in east Alabama thanks to the cloud cover.

Temperatures will be cooler today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Upper 80s should be achievable for everyone on Friday under a party cloudy sky. Beyond that it’s all aboard the 90° train! Each afternoon this weekend and next week we will likely see lower 90s in most backyards... that comes courtesy of plenty of sunshine and a drier air mass that will be in place.

Lows will fall into the mid and upper 60s tonight. Lows in the mid 60s are likely for everyone Thursday night and this weekend.

Heading into next week some lower 60s are possible since the sky should be clear each night.

Tropical Storm Philippe and soon-to-be Tropical Storm Rina should stay out over the Atlantic. (WSFA 12 News)

Out in the tropics there are a couple of systems being watched. One is way out in the Atlantic with a high 90% chance of developing into our next named storm of the year: Rina is the next name on the list. The other is Tropical Storm Philippe, which will likely fizzle out in the coming days and be a non-factor for the U.S.

