Family of soldier gunned down at home in Phenix City speaks 20 years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City family is pleading for help in a 20-year-old murder case gone cold. Eric Nelams was shot and killed in his front yard. His sister and mother spoke exclusively to News Leader 9.

“We have no idea of when it was put in the cold case file,” said the victim’s sister, Cathy Nelams.

20 years later, and the family of Eric Nelams is still searching for answers after the 32-year-old was gunned down in front of his home on Level Court in Phenix City.

“It’s really hurtful, even 20 years later, it still feels like it’s yesterday, and emotions are really high.”

The soldier was headed to work in Columbus when his life was cut short. News Leader 9 spoke to the family ten years ago, and his mother detailed then that someone must have timed when he would leave home.

“No, I don’t think he had any enemies because he was such a loving person. And so personable and had so many friends that I didn’t think anyone would want to bring harm to him, but we know based on the circumstances that isn’t true.”

After decades, the wounds are still fresh for his mother and sister.

The Alabama Center CrimeStoppers Unit has increased the reward to $10,000 for an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information on what led to the killing of Nelams should call 334-215-STOP.

