Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family of soldier gunned down at home in Phenix City speaks 20 years later

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City family is pleading for help in a 20-year-old murder case gone cold. Eric Nelams was shot and killed in his front yard. His sister and mother spoke exclusively to News Leader 9.

“We have no idea of when it was put in the cold case file,” said the victim’s sister, Cathy Nelams.

20 years later, and the family of Eric Nelams is still searching for answers after the 32-year-old was gunned down in front of his home on Level Court in Phenix City.

“It’s really hurtful, even 20 years later, it still feels like it’s yesterday, and emotions are really high.”

The soldier was headed to work in Columbus when his life was cut short. News Leader 9 spoke to the family ten years ago, and his mother detailed then that someone must have timed when he would leave home.

“No, I don’t think he had any enemies because he was such a loving person. And so personable and had so many friends that I didn’t think anyone would want to bring harm to him, but we know based on the circumstances that isn’t true.”

After decades, the wounds are still fresh for his mother and sister.

The Alabama Center CrimeStoppers Unit has increased the reward to $10,000 for an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information on what led to the killing of Nelams should call 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters
Voters in one part of Autauga County are deciding if they want to form their own town this week.
Pine Level residents to vote Tuesday on creating town
Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request

Latest News

Join us in Wetumpka for our latest First Alert Severe Weather Event.
WSFA holding First Alert Severe Weather Event in Wetumpka
First Alert severe weather event happening today at ASE Credit Union
Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery
Teachers receive training thanks to Hyundai initiative.
Autauga County Schools teachers trained in robotics
The new ordinance removes portions of Clay Street and Herron Street.
New ordinance removes 2 blocks from Montgomery historic district