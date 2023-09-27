Greenville man killed in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died in a Tuesday evening crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Rodney G. Bush, 63, died after the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail, a tree and overturned, according to ALEA.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Dallas County 4, approximately four miles east of Minter, in Dallas County.

Investigators determined the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

