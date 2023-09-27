Advertise
Man killed in overnight Montgomery crash

An overnight crash in Montgomery has claimed the life of one man, according to police.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight crash in Montgomery has claimed the life of one man, according to police.

Montgomery police say shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, units responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Hollow Wood Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information is available at this time.

