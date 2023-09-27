Man killed in overnight Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight crash in Montgomery has claimed the life of one man, according to police.

Montgomery police say shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, units responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Hollow Wood Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information is available at this time.

