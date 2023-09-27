Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery woman convicted on charges of federal loan fraud

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. AP Image Bank.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has convicted Montgomery woman Zsa Zsa Bouvier Couch on charges of fraud.

She was indicted April 8, 2021 for bank fraud, lying to a federally insured bank, and money laundering.

Couch admitted to submitting at least six fraudulent loan applications under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, totaling over $1.6 million in requests.

Being a small business owner, Couch applied for the loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was meant to give forgivable loans to prevent layoffs and bankruptcy for small businesses during the COVID pandemic. She claimed to have more employees and higher payroll than was true, qualifying her for more loans than she actually eligible to receive.

Couch was also found to have lied in other ways, applying for multiple PPP loans for the same business and failing to disclose that she owned more than one business.

She ultimately received $609,687.47 of PPP funds which she distributed to her family, using a portion of the money to buy cars.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months. Couch faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery
Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters

Latest News

An overnight crash in Montgomery has claimed the life of one man, according to police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery crash
WSFA 12 News to air "Talking With the Mets" coming up Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
‘Talking Weather’ special report set to air Thursday night on WSFA 12 News
File image
Sunday morning fire that left 1 dead now being investigated as homicide
A Greenville man has died in a Tuesday evening crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Greenville man killed in Dallas County crash