Montgomery woman convicted on charges of federal loan fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has convicted Montgomery woman Zsa Zsa Bouvier Couch on charges of fraud.

She was indicted April 8, 2021 for bank fraud, lying to a federally insured bank, and money laundering.

Couch admitted to submitting at least six fraudulent loan applications under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, totaling over $1.6 million in requests.

Being a small business owner, Couch applied for the loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was meant to give forgivable loans to prevent layoffs and bankruptcy for small businesses during the COVID pandemic. She claimed to have more employees and higher payroll than was true, qualifying her for more loans than she actually eligible to receive.

Couch was also found to have lied in other ways, applying for multiple PPP loans for the same business and failing to disclose that she owned more than one business.

She ultimately received $609,687.47 of PPP funds which she distributed to her family, using a portion of the money to buy cars.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months. Couch faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

