Montgomery’s Court Square Fountain returns following refurbishment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic landmark in downtown Montgomery is back after undergoing a significant face-lift.

The Court Square Fountain and statue have been newly restored and are back on display.

Montgomery native Henry Singleton set up to watch as crews put the court square fountain back in place. This spot holds a lot of history for him.

“During the march from Selma to Montgomery, I was with my grandmother, with Dr. King on this avenue,” said Singleton.

The fountain marks the end of Montgomery’s famous streets.

Photographer Mark Dauber said he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to capture this moment.

“The heart of Montgomery, downtown Montgomery, this is historically important,” Dauber said. “It’s always been beautiful. In many different types of weather, all conditions, I photographed in the rain and the fog, just most anytime. It’s an interesting subject.”

The return comes three months after it was removed and taken to Alexander City to be restored.

The fountain has stood the square since 1885. In 2020, a Black Lives Matter mural was painted around the base of the historic fountain, which is located just a short distance from where Rosa Parks’ statue stands.

It last underwent restoration in 1984.

“It’s just a wonderful piece of art from back in 1885, so we want to keep it restored as best we can and let generations see it forever,” said Luke Robinson with Robinson Iron Corp., which handled this large project.

He said they cleaned it, repainted it and replaced some parts. They reassembled the fountain in Alexander City before bringing it back to Montgomery.

“It took three total trucks. These are very heavy pieces, the heaviest piece being about 3,500 pounds,” Robinson said.

It will likely be a couple more weeks before water is flowing again.

The fountain that stands now is 95% original, dating back to 1885.

Robinson Iron Corp. has done similar projects in Savannah, Ohio and New York.

