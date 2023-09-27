Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters
Voters in one part of Autauga County are deciding if they want to form their own town this week.
Pine Level residents to vote Tuesday on creating town
Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request

Latest News

WSFA holding First Alert Severe Weather event in Wetumpka
Morning Smile: Students celebrate Johnny Appleseed Day in the classroom
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand
North Korea has decided “to expel” U.S. Army Private Travis King who had crossed into the North...
Journalist discusses Travis King's situation in North Korea