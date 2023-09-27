Pine Level votes to become a town

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - The community of Pine Level has voted to incorporate and become Alabama’s newest town.

Of the 300-plus eligible voters in the Pine Level community, 59 voted for incorporation and 43 voted against it. The ballots were tallied at the Autauga County Probate Office Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s outcome comes after more than a year of work and months of campaigning.

Residents who wanted the incorporation say establishing a town will help keep tax dollars local and prevent another municipality from annexing Pine Level.

Ken Hollon, who is with the Pine Level Incorporation Committee, has been behind this effort since the beginning. He said it’s been a long process

“To the people that voted yes, I do appreciate so much you coming out and voting yes,” Hollon said. “And to the people that voted no, we know that you care about the community. Now is the time for not division but for us to come together.”

Now, the community will take steps toward establishing the town. Autauga County Probate Judge Kimberly Kervin said this will involve a census, followed by a mayor and council election.

