Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pine Level votes to become a town

The community of Pine Level has voted to incorporate and become Alabama’s newest town.
The community of Pine Level has voted to incorporate and become Alabama’s newest town.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - The community of Pine Level has voted to incorporate and become Alabama’s newest town.

Of the 300-plus eligible voters in the Pine Level community, 59 voted for incorporation and 43 voted against it. The ballots were tallied at the Autauga County Probate Office Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s outcome comes after more than a year of work and months of campaigning.

Residents who wanted the incorporation say establishing a town will help keep tax dollars local and prevent another municipality from annexing Pine Level.

Ken Hollon, who is with the Pine Level Incorporation Committee, has been behind this effort since the beginning. He said it’s been a long process

“To the people that voted yes, I do appreciate so much you coming out and voting yes,” Hollon said. “And to the people that voted no, we know that you care about the community. Now is the time for not division but for us to come together.”

Now, the community will take steps toward establishing the town. Autauga County Probate Judge Kimberly Kervin said this will involve a census, followed by a mayor and council election.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Brendan Thomas is charged with murder and attempted murder.
Suspect charged in deadly Montgomery Labor Day double shooting
Cameron Jackson, 24, of Millbrook, is charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing...
Millbrook man charged with stabbing own grandfather
Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart
The cost of a new Alabama super-size prison that is now under construction has risen to more...
Cost of building a super-size Alabama prison rises to more than $1 billion
Teachers receive training thanks to Hyundai initiative.
Autauga County Schools teachers trained in robotics
The Court Square Fountain and statue have been newly restored and are back on display.
Montgomery’s Court Square Fountain returns following refurbishment