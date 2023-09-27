Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place overnight in the city.

According to MPD, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at about 1:11 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2000 block of Zelda Road in reference to a subject shot.

On the scene, police located an unidentified adult male victim who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

MPD has announced that they are conducting a homicide investigation. They ask anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

No further information regarding this homicide has been released at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.