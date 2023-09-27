Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place overnight in the city.

According to MPD, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at about 1:11 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2000 block of Zelda Road in reference to a subject shot.

On the scene, police located an unidentified adult male victim who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

MPD has announced that they are conducting a homicide investigation. They ask anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

No further information regarding this homicide has been released at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters
Voters in one part of Autauga County are deciding if they want to form their own town this week.
Pine Level residents to vote Tuesday on creating town
Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request

Latest News

Teachers receive training thanks to Hyundai initiative.
Autauga County Schools teachers trained in robotics
The new ordinance removes portions of Clay Street and Herron Street.
New ordinance removes 2 blocks from Montgomery historic district
The community of Pine Level has voted to incorporate and become Alabama’s newest town.
Pine Level votes to become a town
Prattville Chamber marks 50 years of operation
Prattville Chamber marks 50 years of operation