Sunday morning fire that left 1 dead now being investigated as homicide

File image
File image
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What was previously deemed a fatal fire is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy revealed the victim died of a gunshot wound, Montgomery police said Wednesday.

Sunday, Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Fairground Road around 5:30 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the home. The fire was extinguished and one person was found dead inside, identified as Jacqueline Best, 39, of Montgomery.

Best’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy which revealed the victim died from a gunshot wound.

The death has been ruled a homicide and is currently under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the case please contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

