Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Talking Weather’ special report set to air Thursday night on WSFA 12 News

WSFA 12 News to air "Talking With the Mets" coming up Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
WSFA 12 News to air "Talking With the Mets" coming up Thursday at 9:30 p.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is set to air a special report Thursday evening called “Talking Weather With the Mets,” a discussion with the WSFA First Alert Storm Team.

The 30-minute special report will feature each of WSFA’s meteorologists discussing the big weather events that have happened in the last year, including the Flatwood tornado, the east Montgomery tornado, and the January tornadoes that hit Selma and Autauga County.

We hope you’ll join us right after the “Searching for Solace” broadcast on WSFA 12 News!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery
Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters

Latest News

Drier air arrives soon... that means more comfortable sunshine and barely any wet weather for...
Clouds and cooler temps the next two days
Do we stay overcast all day, and how do clouds impact afternoon temps? Amanda walks you through...
Do we stay overcast all day, and how do clouds impact afternoon temps?
Rapid onset drought risk for Alabama
Rapid onset drought risk for Alabama
Join us in Wetumpka for our latest First Alert Severe Weather Event.
WSFA holding First Alert Severe Weather Event in Wetumpka