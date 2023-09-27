William Byron talks Talladega and his impressive 2023 season so far

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are only days away from the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. WSFA 12 News had a chance to sit down and chat with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron ahead of this weekend’s playoff race.

Byron is in the NASCAR playoffs for the fifth consecutive year and currently leads the playoff standings. In addition, during the regular season, Byron has a NASCAR-best six wins on the season, including last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

So we will start with last weekend first. What did getting that 300th win for Hendrick last week at Texas mean to you personally?

You know, I think for me personally, it just kind of goes back to when I started racing, and all that Hendrick Motorsports meant to me being a Jimmie Johnson fan, growing up watching races on TV, watching him and Jeff battle, going to races in person and seeing win number 200. And now, being able to be a part of 300 is something pretty amazing. So it’s crazy how, you know, things have changed, and I would never have dreamed that I’d be at Hendrick Motorsports when I was 13 years old watching Jimmy win races, and it’s just it’s a dream come true, man. It’s everything you dream of.

It’s been a great season for you guys on the 24-car team. What would you say the main factors are to all the success you guys have had so far?

Yeah, it’s tough to really put it all on one thing, but I feel like we’ve just done a really good job over the offseason of just establishing a culture and a goal for this year. For us winning races last year, making the playoffs but not making it as far as we wanted to. It could have gone either way going in the offseason, either being disappointed and regressing as a team or looking at the brighter side and trying to get better. We chose that side of things, trying to get better, and looked at last year’s motivation that we were we were close to getting to Phoenix. I think that catapulted us into success this year is just going out with the right mindset.

Switching our focus a little bit to the playoffs. It’s your fifth time in the playoffs now, and we’re looking at Talladega coming up, and we all know Talladega is one of those tracks.... I don’t know how to describe it, but anything can happen. Tell me what it’s like to race a playoff race at Talladega.

It’s stressful. It’s stressful. It’s just it’s hard to control everything that you can. I feel like it’s all in the details, the decisions that you make as a driver, which blocks to make and which moves to change lanes, and stuff like that. So it’s, it’s certainly is really tough. So it’s one of those places that just can get in, jump out, and bite you, and it really challenges you as a race team. So we’re looking to go there and have a good, solid result. Hopefully try to get a win. You know, that’s what we go to every racetrack to try to do, but for all the guys that are in the playoffs trying to get a win, it’s definitely one of those places that can just be really tough.

On that same note, do you need to be lucky to be good at Talladega? Does that play a factor at all?

Yeah, for sure, you need to be lucky. You need to be in the right spot at the right time. You can’t be lucky running 20th, so you have to be up at the front trying to compete to win and hope that things go your way and there are no crashes. So it’s a it’s a crazy place for sure.

With these next-gen cars, are they easier or harder to drive at these big superspeedways?

In a lot of ways, I think they are easier by themselves. However, I think when they’re in a pack, they’re really disturbed by the air. So it’s um, yeah, they’re tough. I mean, it’s a lot of pushing and shoving. You’re really tight. The gaps are really tight. The car has so much drag that the gaps between cars are really close. You have to get accustomed to that discomfort of being so close to everybody for so long. But yeah, I think it’s a tough challenge for sure.

Being so close all race, I mean, in the spring race, it was incredible seeing. It’s always been close racing at Talladega, but it just seemed inches were separating cars. Would you say that it’s more of a mentally demanding race than a physically demanding race to, say, Martinsville?

Oh, yeah, for sure. I mean, there’s not much physical effort at Talladega. You know, just not really turning the wheel a lot. Not really using the pedals much, but you’re mainly in the gas all the way around. It’s definitely mental. It’s a chess game. It’s a, you know, lots of stop and starts sometimes you’re stuck and in traffic, and you have nowhere to go, you can’t make moves. So it’s definitely a mental game of mental fortitude.

I’m going to ask a really hard one now. What’s the pre-race meal? What’s your go-to on race day before you get out there?

It really varies on the track. You know, Texas, for example, I didn’t eat enough. I just had a ham turkey sandwich before the race, and that wasn’t enough for as hot as it was. But it varies. I go to Jersey Mike’s if it’s a more high-speed track. If it’s a track, that’s just kind of a typical day. I usually eat chicken and broccoli, so it just depends. I have a couple go to meals.

You can catch William and all the other NASCAR Cup Series drivers this Sunday, Oct. 1, at Talladega for the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. If you can’t make the trip to the track, you can catch all the action on WSFA.

