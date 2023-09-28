$2.5M in Rebuild Alabama funds approved for road and bridge projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several cities and counties around Alabama are set to share more than $2.25 million of state funds on road and bridge projects, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Thursday.

The money is coming out of the Annual Grant Program, created under the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019. The law requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects. Thursday’s announcement is the third and final round of funding for fiscal year 2023.

The projects will include:

Funds from the third and final round of fiscal year 2023 will go toward the following projects. (Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's Press Office)

“I am proud to announce today’s latest installment of road and bridge projects, a testament to our enduring dedication to improving our state’s infrastructure in all 67 counties,” Ivey said. “For several years now, Rebuild Alabama has been the bedrock of progress, and our state continues to see its transformative impact.”

While the funding above is from state funds, Ivey’s office said the cities and counties will also contribute more than $2.3 million more in local funds to their projects, though such matching funds are not required to be eligible.

Under the law, all projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding funds.

With this round of awarded state funding, more than $141 million in state transportation funding has been awarded through the local grant programs created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties, Ivey’s office confirmed.

