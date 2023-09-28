Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the dead

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.(Brendan Kirby/WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes officials tell FOX10 News that authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind, a 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl and their 37-year-old mother were found dead inside a home in the 9800 block of Evergreen Court.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said the woman’s estranged husband, who lives in a camper in the backyard, found the victims.

Burch added that police have responded to multiple calls to the home in the past.

Burch identified the victims as Nancy Johnson and her children, Mia Johnson and Jacob Johnson. He declined to give specifics on how they died.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery
File image
Sunday morning fire that left 1 dead now being investigated as homicide
Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
An overnight crash in Montgomery has claimed the life of one man, according to police.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery crash

Latest News

24 -year-old Jamyia Richards was last seen at Flying J in Dothan.
Police searching for missing and endangered Dothan woman
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82 and U.S. 31 in Prattville...
$2.5M in Rebuild Alabama funds approved for road and bridge projects
2020 file photo of Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker. After three terms, Walker has...
Longtime Montgomery County commissioner opts against re-election bid
Cheaha State Park is Alabama’s oldest park and is the highest point in the state, standing at...
Dry conditions prompt new fire precautions at Alabama’s state parks