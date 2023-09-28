Dallas County Courthouse administrative building opens for business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you live in Dallas County you can now renew your tag or even pay your property tax at the new Dallas County Courthouse administrative building.

Wednesday morning the ribbon was cut on the two story building. It will house five departments including tax accessor, license inspector, and county commission. The county purchased the 22,000 square foot building two years ago. Since then, they’ve worked to turn it into a faculty that will better serve residents. Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the best part is a drive through where you can renew your tag and pay your property taxes.

“People will not have to get out of their vehicles, they’ll be able to drive up. It’s very convenient. Employees will be able to provide the services to you within a matter of seconds, the same service that you can get inside, you will be able to get it outside,” said Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge.

This is the first phase of a bigger project. There are plans to renovate the main courthouse and annex.

“We have offices in which these departments moved from. We’re going to be renovating the areas located in the annex and our main courthouse. That renovation will begin soon. And then we have other plans for the future that are coming,” said Nunn.

The second floor of the building is available for private businesses to rent.

