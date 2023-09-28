Dry conditions prompt new fire precautions at Alabama’s state parks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather conditions are prompting new fire precautions at all of Alabama’s state parks.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is putting new fire precautions into place at parks across the state, asking visitors and overnight guests to take extra precautions with campfires and barbecue grills.

“We encourage park visitors and overnight guests to be very cautious with campfires and grills during this period until we get some much-needed rain,” said Greg Lein, Director of ADCNR’s State Parks Division. “The current dry conditions have increased the risk for wildfires throughout the state.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide Fire Alert on September 22, 2023. The Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester.

The additional Alabama State Parks fire precautions include the following:

No campfires outside of designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

Barbecue grills and gas-fueled stoves are permitted only in designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

Do not use barbecue grills or gas stoves in areas that can scorch, burn or damage lawns or picnic tables.

Place barbecue grills a minimum of 15 feet away from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush or park facilities.

Do not leave a campfire or grill unattended.

Completely extinguish all burning fuel such as wood or charcoal before disposing of it in an existing fireplace, fire pit or barbecue grill.

Those with questions can call the main offices of the individual Alabama State Parks by going to www.alapark.com.

