Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus’ Hope for Ukraine tour stops in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Frazer Church will host the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus from Ukraine for a special concert on the Hope for Ukraine tour.

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus have been traveling and performing all over the United States for the last two weeks. It’s part of Music Mission Kyiv (MMK), which uses sacred music to spread and share the Gospel with Ukrainians, and is known internationally and has made countless recordings.

Ukraine does have a centuries-old Christian heritage, but 70 years under the Soviet system put a severe strain on Christian’s efforts to worship and share their faith.

In Thursday’s concert, 30 women from KSOC will perform a variety of music, including sacred classical masterpieces, Ukrainian folk songs in costume, and contemporary jazz. Because of the war, the men of KSOC are not permitted to travel to the U.S. at this time but are coordinating their own concert in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus is set to perform at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in Wesley Hall at Frazer Church.

