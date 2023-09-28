Advertise
Longtime Montgomery County commissioner opts against re-election bid

After three terms in office, Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker is preparing to move on.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After three terms in office, Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker is preparing to move on, announcing Thursday that she will not seek re-election when her term expires.

“For the past nine years it has been my privilege to serve my hometown on the Montgomery County Commission,” Walker said. “Representing the interests of the people in district three has been a great honor and a responsibility I never took lightly.”

Walker said her focus has remained on economic development, fiscal conservatism, transparent communication, and building community relationships.

Her time on the commission has seen a number of events happen in the community, including securing the F35 fighter jet squadron for Maxwell Air Force Base, building a relationship with ESPN to host three ESPN college football games each year, developing the inland port project, and building the Olympic standard Montgomery Whitewater park.

Walker said she’ll miss serving alongside her fellow commissioners and others across the community, but said she’ll work to continue supporting the county with energy and passion. The commissioner’s term expires in November 2024, after which time she plans to shift her attention to other opportunities.

