Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery developer helps create ADA compliant websites

Dogwood Media Solutions has helped businesses create ADA-accessible websites.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guidance issued by the United States Department of Justice requires website owners to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Within the last year, major companies have faced lawsuits for discrimination against people with disabilities on their websites.

Dogwood Media Solutions, a media company based in Montgomery County, has helped businesses in the River Region and across the country create ADA-accessible websites to avoid lawsuits.

“Just like you would for your building, you go and meet different obligations, you meet the rules, you fill out the forms,” said owner Brian Harris. “Those are just the kinds of things you need to think about for your online presence too.”

ADA-compliant websites will typically have an icon at the bottom corner of the website that offers tools like “cognitive display profiles, keyboard navigation, blind users,” and other features to accommodate different disabilities, Harris said..

“The ADHD one is actually really cool because it will darken part of the screen, and it takes your screen and turns it into a small line, and so you can take the reader and go down the screen to help you focus on the different parts of the website as you’re looking at that,” Harris said.

If your website is already up and not ADA-accessible, Harris mentioned that you can still go back and make some upgrades.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Gregory Harvey was arrested on Sept. 26, 2023.
Montgomery police officer charged with theft, credit card fraud
Police investigating overnight homicide in Montgomery
File image
Sunday morning fire that left 1 dead now being investigated as homicide
Gigi’s Cupcakes is now inside Chappy’s Deli on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
Gigi’s Cupcakes moves into Chappy’s Deli
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

If you live in Dallas County you can now renew your tag or even pay your property tax at the...
Dallas County Courthouse administrative building opens for business
WSFA 12 News hosts severe weather event
WSFA 12 News hosts severe weather event
Ribbon cut on new Dallas County Courthouse administrative building
Ribbon cut on new Dallas County Courthouse administrative building
Montgomery developer helps create ADA compliant websites
Montgomery developer helps create ADA compliant websites