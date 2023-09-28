Montgomery developer helps create ADA compliant websites

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guidance issued by the United States Department of Justice requires website owners to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Within the last year, major companies have faced lawsuits for discrimination against people with disabilities on their websites.

Dogwood Media Solutions, a media company based in Montgomery County, has helped businesses in the River Region and across the country create ADA-accessible websites to avoid lawsuits.

“Just like you would for your building, you go and meet different obligations, you meet the rules, you fill out the forms,” said owner Brian Harris. “Those are just the kinds of things you need to think about for your online presence too.”

ADA-compliant websites will typically have an icon at the bottom corner of the website that offers tools like “cognitive display profiles, keyboard navigation, blind users,” and other features to accommodate different disabilities, Harris said..

“The ADHD one is actually really cool because it will darken part of the screen, and it takes your screen and turns it into a small line, and so you can take the reader and go down the screen to help you focus on the different parts of the website as you’re looking at that,” Harris said.

If your website is already up and not ADA-accessible, Harris mentioned that you can still go back and make some upgrades.

