More clouds today, more sun by the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you didn’t receive any rain this week it’s going to be a long time before you have a chance to see some. An extended period of completely dry weather will begin today thanks to high pressure dominating the pattern in Alabama.

The humidity levels will remain comfortable overall. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will lean toward the mostly cloudy side of the spectrum for most of Central Alabama today. That will keep temperatures in the mid-80s at best. After today there should be more sunshine each day with skies ranging from sunny to partly cloudy.

With the increase in sunshine comes hotter temperatures. We will go from the upper 80s tomorrow to the lower 90s this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 as next week progresses. It won’t be record-breaking heat, nor will it be unprecedented heat for late September and early October.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be warmer than normal though. The average high temperature is now in the mid-80s, so upper 80s and lower 90s is above normal. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 60s over the next seven days. Most of us will see lows in the mid-60s through the weekend, then lower 60s into next week.

Another variable in our forecast will be the breeziness. Wind speeds won’t be off the charts, but they will be up around 10 mph -- if not a little higher -- each day through early next week. The wind direction will mostly be easterly.

