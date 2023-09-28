New bake shop opens in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery has a new spot to get some sweet treats.

Lorraine’s Bake Shop opened on Dexter Avenue close to the Court Square Fountain.

Owner Lorraine Richie made the move from New Jersey to Montgomery in 2019, baking from home before starting her business. She said it’s a taken a lot of work and support to make the business a reality.

“Switching from being a home baker to being in a shop has been a little bit of a challenge, but it has been a wild and exciting ride,” she said.

Richie said she chose the location after seeing the progress made in the downtown area over the years.

She said they have lots of events and specials planned and hope to have a grand opening some time in October.

Lorraine’s Bake Shop is open Tuesday-Sunday. Times vary.

