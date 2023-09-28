Advertise
Rosa Parks Museum to temporarily close for upgrades

The Troy University Rosa Parks Museum will be temporarily closed for upgrades starting Nov. 23.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy University Rosa Parks Museum will be temporarily closed for upgrades starting Nov. 23.

Donna Beisel, the museum’s director of operations says the renovations are phase two of a three-phase project.

During this phase, the museum will upgrade technology they have used for over 20 years, upgrades they believe will tell the story of Rosa Parks better.

“Help us tell a broader story still with a narrow focus of Rosa Parks’ arrest and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, but we’ll be able to pull in and expand on, like the role of women in the bus boycott, the role that churches played, and really tell like I said, a deeper narrative of that story,” said Beisel.

The museum could be back open as soon as January.

