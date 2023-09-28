Advertise
Saturn 1B Rocket officially dismantled, removed from Alabama Welcome Center

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last pieces of the Saturn 1B Rocket that once stood tall at the Alabama Welcome Center in Ardmore for more than four decades was hauled off on Wednesday.

In January, it was deemed dangerous to its deteriorating condition and its exposure to the elements.

State Senator Tom Butler introduced a bill that would have restored or replicate the rocket. That bill(SB313) was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in June but it was unsuccessful in saving the rocket.

Although the bill was unsuccessful in saving the rocket, there is a $2 million fund that was originally allocated to reproduce the rocket.

Some pieces of the rocket will be preserved, the rest will be disposed of.

